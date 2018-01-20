The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith felt Brentford were worthy winners against Reading as they continued their play-off push by climbing into the top 10.

The Royals may have had more possession but the Bees were by far the more threatening side and missed a string of chances.

But Lasse Vibe popped up in the closing stages to drive the ball home after Sergi Canos and Florian Jozefzoon were denied by Vito Mannone to give the Bees the win.

Smith said: “It's a difficult place to come. I like the way Reading play football. It was going to be a tough game.

“We asked a lot of our front three to press them a bit higher. They didn't shirk it and, on the balance of chances, they deserved the win.”

He added: “We missed a few really good chances and you're hoping one goes in. Flo went through and tried to get it over the goalkeeper.

“Sergi had his shot blocked and Lasse put it away. We defended well today and they only had a few chances.”

Brentford fans were singing 'we are going up' at the final whistle but Smith was not going to get carried away.

He said: “There are 18 games to go. We're on a good run. If we're Wolverhampton Wanderers then I'd be happier saying that.”

