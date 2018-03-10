The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith was fuming with the officials after Yoann Barbet's equaliser was ruled out for offside.

The Bees had the ball in the net from Ollie Watkins' corner through the Frenchman and as he ran to celebrate the linesman put his flag up for offside.

Replays showed that the official made the right decision but normally the flag is raised immediately, instead of delayed.

And Smith was fuming at the decision and believes that he was influenced by the wrongful original award of a corner.

He said: “We should have had a goal in the first half. I don't think the first corner is a corner but, for whatever reason, Barbet celebrates the goal in front of the linesman and he starts flagging.

“I thought he was going to book him for over-celebrating. He was probably thinking about the ball that had gone out in the first place for the corner but two wrongs don't make a right.”

