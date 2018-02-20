Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith had too many positives to mention after Brentford put five goals past hapless Birmingham.

Ollie Watkins bagged a brace while Neal Maupay and Florian Jozefzoon both scored, while Marc Roberts' own goal rounded off the scoring.

And Villa fan Smith was, naturally, purring after the Bees' biggest win of the season.

“I thought we started off really well. We played at a high tempo. We've got a lot of quality in the team and we kept the tempo really well,” he said.

“There are too many (positives) to mention. It was a really good performance. The back four were very strong and didn't allow them to bully us as they have big players. Sam Gallagher I really rate and I thought our two centre halves did really well.

"Josh had to go off through injury and Ryan did really well when he came on. Kamo Mokotjo covered every blade of grass and then you have the two wide players who are a threat and then Neal Maupay. I asked for our supporters to be supportive of him and he's responded."

Brentford could easily have scored even more after going 5-0 up and Smith was pleased with the pace of his side.

“To beat anyone in the Championship 5-0 takes a really good performance. We had 21 shots in their box. When they turned the ball over, we broke quickly,” Smith added.

“There's a hunger about the players. We've worked at our counter pressing. We need to work more on our counter attack. We've had a few of them where it hasn't come off with the final ball.”

