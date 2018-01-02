The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith believes Brentford have a number of talented players waiting in line for their chance in the first team.

Chris Mepham has taken his chance, which was presented to him by John Egan's head injury, over the Christmas period.

Ilias Chatzitheodoridis, Reece Cole, Theo Archibald, Mads Bech Sorensen and Justin Shaibu are all knocking on the door of the senior squad as well.

And Smith knows that they would be able to make that step up into the first team.

He said: “We've got a few there. They've worked very hard and had a good season under Kevin O'Connor. The system we've put in place has helped them integrate very quickly.”

If their pathway is blocked by the form of senior players, Brentford will also use the loan system in order to get them minutes on the pitch.

He added: “That's another pathway we're looking to use. Playing competitive games serve them well. I couldn't allow Chris Mepham to go out but some will go out to play games.”