Brentford head coach Dean Smith has confirmed that Alan Judge will return to action against Notts County, providing the situation is right.

The Irishman will start the game on the bench but is likely to return to the Griffin Park pitch for the first time since his broken leg in April 2016.

He said: “If we can give him minutes then we will. If the game is going the right way and he's going to be able to change it whether it needs the input from him to go on and win the game we'll do that.

“He's not ready to start the game. He'll certainly be on the bench and looking to get minutes.”

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Since Judge's injury, Brentford have changed the way they play and Smith believes Judge will be able to adapt to his new role.

The head coach added: “He can play as an advanced midfielder. He's done that before. He understands the game.

“His use of the football and he's getting his fitness back. He'll certainly get that and then he's pushing for a place in the team.

“He can play in wide areas as well. He'd have to be a bit more disciplined but he will adapt. He's an intelligent footballer tactically and gifted technically as well.”

