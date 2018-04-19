Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith is treating Saturday's west London derby with QPR as he would treat any other game, in spite of Ian Holloway's comments earlier this week.

The Rangers boss, who has made no secret about his dislike of Brentford in the past, revealed that he had rested players against Preston so they would be fresh for the contest at Griffin Park.

And he added that he felt it was about time QPR had some bragging rights, while it has allowed Bees fans to describe Saturday's game as Rangers and Holloway's cup final.

He said: "I rested one or two to play in that game – and we’ve got to get about them like our life depends on it.

“We’ve got a local derby coming up. I can’t wait to get over there and absolutely chase them until they make mistakes.

“We’re going to try and beat them. It’s about time we did. I haven’t done it since I’ve been back so it’s about time we did that."

Smith, though, played down those remarks and is only focused on what Brentford do and not what his opposite number is doing.

“I'm not sure any of our players will need resting with a week to the next game but I can't comment on their fitness as I don't know how fit or not they are,” he said.

“I tend not to get involved with too much rhetoric about a game coming up. It's the next game where we've got to get three points to get in the play-offs.

“The games are running out thick and fast. We have to concentrate on ourselves and win the next game.”

(Image: Paul Burgman/Press-Photos.com)

Smith and Holloway's styles are vastly different with the Brentford head coach usually cool, calm and collected on the touchline, while his QPR counterpart is kicking every ball.

Indeed, the Bees boss produced a rare show of emotion when Neal Maupay scored the equaliser at Fulham.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

He reflected: “I think it was a celebration as I felt it'd have been an injustice. I thought we'd played well enough to get something.

“It didn't help when a Fulham fan caught the ball and throw it away. It was nice to share my happiness.”

He added: “If I'm out of control on the sidelines it gives players permission to go out of control on the pitch.

“I try and contain my emotions and keep calm on the sideline. You need to be thinking clearly.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.