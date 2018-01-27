Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith offered a rare rebuke to a section of Brentford fans for their lack of support for Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman was recalled to the starting XI with regular starter Lasse Vibe in negotiations with another club.

Maupay hasn't captured the imagination of the supporters and was substituted on the hour mark with Smith wishing the fans had got behind him more.

Smith said: “My biggest disappointment was the support Neal Maupay got and I felt that certainly from the sidelines it could have been a lot better.

“He was on his sick bed on Thursday and didn't train. He was told yesterday that he's playing and he goes in and gives it what he can and unfortunately we didn't get behind him enough.”

When asked to clarify if he was talking about the supporters, Smith added: “Yes, I felt the supporters could have been more supportive to him today.

“He's a good young player who has got six or seven goals this season. Probably what he needed today was a little bit of support.”

Ollie Watkins played up front after Maupay was withdrawn and the Brentford boss feels he has a number of options.

Smith added: “We've got a number. Ollie went up there today. Neal Maupay started up there and we've got Emiliano who can play there.

“We've seen Romaine Sawyers there against Fulham. We've got a number of options. Our attacking intent is there.

“There's quality in the squad. It's very easy to say we miss Lasse. They had to defend deep. Lasse likes to play in behind and I don't think there was a lot of room for Lasse Vibe today.”

