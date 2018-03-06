Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith admitted he took Neal Maupay off before he was sent off in Brentford's 2-0 win over Burton.

The Bees striker was booked for dissent and then was on a final warning after a challenge on Tom Naylor.

And Smith felt that Naylor and Kyle McFadzean were trying to get the Frenchman a second yellow card and, therefore, a red.

He said: “It was self preservation. It looked like their two centre halves were trying to get him sent off. He felled the lad and it looked exaggerated for me.”

Emiliano Marcondes replaced the Frenchman and Brentford stepped up their game after the break.

Smith added: “He gave us a different dimension. I'd made my mind up that I was going to do it and it proved to be the right decision.”

Ollie Watkins played his part in Brentford's second half goals. His low cross was turned into his own net by McFadzean before he cut inside to make it 2-0 with a fine shot that left Stephen Bywater flat-footed.

“It was a hard earned win and thoroughly deserved. We were a little bit sloppy in the final third with our decision making. We scored from a set piece and finished it off with Ollie. We deserved it today”, Smith explained.

“Ollie woulc probably be the first to admit it wasn't the best of games in the final third. It was a great assist for the first and then he passed it into the bottom corner.”