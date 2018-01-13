Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith believes Brentford are making progress all the time as he prepares to face Bolton, the side he had a watching brief against when he was appointed.

Lee Carsley took charge of the team that evening in November after achieving a 50 per cent win ratio during his time in charge as he dragged the Bees away from the relegation zone and into mid table.

Smith carried on the good work and the west Londoners are looking as if they are in the play-off mix going into the second half of the season.

He said: “I think it's very important and the only way by achieving evolution is having that time. We feel we're building as a club.

“The foundations were in place and we're just adding to that. I think we're getting better and better.

“Our targets are higher and higher physically for players, mentally and tactically as well as league positions. By doing that you can see we're measuring it and going in the right direction.”

The team that day was David Button, Nico Yennaris, James Tarkowski, Jack O'Connell, Jake Bidwell, Alan McCormack, Toumani Diagouraga, Ryan Woods, Alan Judge, John Swift and Lasse Vibe with the substitutes being Jack Bonham, Sam Saunders, Konstantin Kerschbaumer, Akaki Gogia, Yoann Barbet and Sergi Canos.

Only six players are still at the club today, with a further two (Bonham and Kerschbaumer) out on loan, and Smith feels that progress has been made in a methodical and careful manner.

He added: “There's been a lot of change since then. Lasse started, John Swift played. Judgey played. Woodsy played.

“In two years, it shows how football is a changing world now. Players come and go and our job when they are here is to improve them as if we do that, we improve the team and we try and keep hold of them as long as we can but some leave for better things.”

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Smith believes he has developed as a coach in that time and will constantly look to make improvements in himself and the players he has at his disposal.

He explained: “I don't think you can get to a point where you can do no more. We're learning all the time out on the training ground.

“It was great when Thomas (Frank) came in with fresh ideas. We've now got Lars (Friis) in which will help. We're pushing all the time and pass that on to the players.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .