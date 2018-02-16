Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

John Egan has evolved into a strong leader in the Brentford dressing room in the eyes of Dean Smith.

The Irishman was chosen to succeed Harlee Dean after his move to Birmingham City and he has filled the void left by his former defensive partner.

Chiedozie Ogbene revealed the strengths of his leadership in a previous interview, talking about how Egan made his first few weeks as easy as possible and Smith has been delighted in how he has evolved in the role.

He said: “It was something that I saw in John anyway in that he could be a good leader. He's evolved into a good leader in the dressing room. He's well respected in there.

“We've had Nico Yennaris, Andreas Bjelland who have been captain. We've got a leadership group.

“I think he's well respected. I read the bit on Cheo and it shows what goes on off the pitch that people don't see.”

While the club monitor the players every day with the squad even eating breakfast together in the morning, it is the trust they put into the squad in the afternoons and evenings that makes the difference between the good and the great professionals.

He added: “It's common knowledge that the players come in early in the morning and we control what they eat for breakfast and lunch but what makes them good pros is what they do away from our control.

“I've got no reason not to trust any of our players and when a head coach or manager can say that it shows you have the right thing around.

Smith explained further: “It's a two way street. I have to earn the players' trust as they have to earn mine. Every decision I make I always think about how I'd feel as a player before anything else.”

That doesn't mean there are any guarantees that Egan will retain his spot in the Brentford side with Chris Mepham available once again after illness.

He added: “There are a number of hard calls to make. I thought John Egan played well last week as did Josh McEachran.

“Neal Maupay played well and I've got Marcondes who can play there and you throw in Alan Judge and Lewis Macleod. We've got players who want to be playing but aren't. We're having to make tough decisions.”

