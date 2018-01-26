Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith insists that he hasn't instructed his Brentford players to make more tactical fouls as they did in the final few minutes against Reading.

Sergi Canos, Andreas Bjelland and Ryan Woods all picked up yellow cards in the final few minutes of the contest for making similar 'taking one for the team' fouls and preventing the Royals counter attacking.

The Bees held on to claim all three points and it was a passage of play that impressed a number of Brentford watchers who have been frustrated at the way the west Londoners have previously seen games out.

And it appears, judging by Smith's words, that it was more of a decision made by the players to push the laws to claim three points.

He said: “The tactical foul is not something that we coach. Is that a game management from the players? I don't know.

“They felt comfortable during the game and felt it could and should have been more than 1-0.”

It can be argued that it is the ugly side of the game and Smith prefers the Bees to focus on doing what they do best, which is exciting high tempo attacking football.

He added: “Whether it's the ugly side or mistimed tackle, I don't know. I've said before that the two things we're good at are pressing teams, keeping the ball and being a threat.

“They're the things I want us to be doing. If we're stopping counter attacks and getting cautions for it then very good from the players.

“I don't want to give opportunities for the opposition to stick the balls in the box.”

Smith did concede that he's happy to see it take place when he added: “If it sees you through to a win then I can only say yes.”

Of course, the easy way to negotiate the final 10 minutes is to be three clear goals up and that would be what Smith would prefer to see.

He explained: “We're trying to kill teams off as early as we can. They're good teams in this league and it's not easy if you do.

“You're doing your best to keep them at bay. We've been defending very well as a team and we want to continue that.”

