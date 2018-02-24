Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith was delighted that Ryan Woods felt he had a point to prove to him after being deployed as a substitute in Brentford's last two games.

The midfielder's injury led him to miss the 1-1 draw with Preston and McEachran's displays led to him keeping his shirt, with Woods replacing him in both games.

The former Shrewsbury man was, understandably, frustrated at not starting but channelled his energy into performing as well as he could and impressed in Brentford's 5-0 win over Birmingham and Smith has no problem with a player reacting in that way.

Smith said: “He was excellent and for the first goal; he won't get many assists outjumping a six foot three midfielder.

“He sent Ollie on his way for the first goal. He was disappointed he wasn't starting. I had a chat with him and he understood the reasons why Josh had done well enough to keep the shirt.

“It was good he felt he had a point to prove. I felt he was outstanding.”

Woods is not a player that you're going to see high up on goals or assists charts as he has one and three respectively this season but he helps make Brentford tick.

Smith said: “I have a laugh and a joke between him and Josh McEachran, telling Josh he's got one more goal than him.

“He was disappointed that Josh got injured but he put in an accomplished performance, which is what we expect of him.

“He's a good player. We're glad he's at this club and he's progressing and getting better.”

Take a listen to our latest Ealing Road Buzz podcast by clicking play below.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .