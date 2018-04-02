Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith hailed his Brentford side as 'outstanding' after the Bees claimed a 1-0 victory at Bristol City.

The Bees had 27 shots on goal, compared to the Robins' two, and Dan Bentley in goal was virtually a spectator in the second half.

The only concern was whether Brentford would make their dominance count and they did when Nico Yennaris and Neal Maupay combined for the Frenchman to score and give the Bees a deserved victory.

Smith said: “I thought we were a bit loose on the ball in the first 10 minutes but, once we got our passing game together, we were outstanding especially in the second half.

“To come to a team who have done so well this season and get 27 attempts on goal, 17 in the box, and keep the home team to only two and none in the second half shows our dominance.

“My only worry was that we'd been wasteful with our chances and Frank Fielding made some good saves.”

He added: “You have that little thought in your mind that it might not be your day. I was confident in the players.

“We made six changes to freshen it up. Ollie Watkins down the middle, Neal Maupay had played on Friday on a heavy pitch.

“He gave us effort but his quality was lacking a bit. He came off the bench and showed what he is good at and scored a good goal.”

The only thing Smith was unhappy with was when Ollie Watkins was booked for diving by Keith Stroud.

He fumed: “It was a stonewall penalty. How you book someone for that I don't know. Simulation? It's like calling him a cheat.

“Ollie Watkins is not a cheat. It was a great bit of skill. The lad has dangled his leg and Ollie has gone over it. It's a stonewall penalty.”

