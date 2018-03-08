Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Millwall manager Neil Harris is a candidate for manager of the year in the eyes of Brentford head coach Dean Smith.

The Lions won promotion to the Championship via the play-offs last season and, after a difficult start to the campaign, now find themselves in a race to finish in the top six.

Millwall's budget is nowhere near the largest in the division and that makes the job Harris has done at The Den even better.

“He'd certainly be up there (for manager of the year) because of how he's done this season. They're 10 unbeaten, won five away on the spin. We've got it all to do,” Smith said.

“I've been really impressed at what he's done. He knows the club, he knows the supporters, he knows what's required and what they want to see. They have that.

“Whoever the players are, they work hard. They scrap for everything. They've got quality in there and will cause trouble for anyone.”

Harris' has, largely, been overlooked outside of the south Londoners but Smith knows full well how good a job the Lions boss has done at The Den.

The Bees head coach added: “He's not underrated by anyone at this club. We all know how well he's done and what a tough league this is.

“We're scrapping away every week and they're doing the same as us. He's done a fantastic job.”

What Harris did during his first full season at Millwall was restore the club's identity that Ian Holloway had tried to change and failed in his quest.

The Lions' style is different to how Brentford like to play football but Smith believes in the importance of having an identity, believing it makes for a good game.

He added: “Our style of football is a bit different to the style at Millwall but we both want teams to work hard.

“Both supporters expect to see it. It makes for a really good game. Hopefully we can come out on top.

“We feel we're in a good run of form. It's going to be a real test but all the games are going to be tests.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .