The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has paid tribute to the way experienced Brentford defender Andreas Bjelland has guided Chris Mepham through his maiden run in the first XI.

The Wales U21 international has received plenty of deserved plaudits for the way he has stepped into the side after John Egan's injury sustained ahead of the Norwich game.

With the Irish defender now fully fit again, coming through a B team game with Reading on Sunday, Smith now faces a challenge to decide whether to stick with Mepham or restore Egan to the starting XI.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

While Mepham has taken the limelight, Bjelland's quiet brilliance has largely gone unheralded and Smith sought to address the balance as he hailed the pair's performance in the 1-0 win over Reading.

“They've done very well. John Egan went out injured before the Norwich game,” Smith said.

“Chris Mepham has come in and been fantastic and Andreas Bjelland was magnificent alongside him.

“He has that older brother relationship with him and guides him through the game."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .