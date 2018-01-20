The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford head coach Dean Smith praised the goalscoring instincts of match-winner Lasse Vibe in the 1-0 Championship victory at struggling Reading.

After a scrappy and goalless first half, Brentford almost broke the deadlock early in the second period when Florian Jozefzoon's shot was cleared off the line by Tyler Blackett.

Liam Kelly struck the crossbar for Reading with a well-flighted 20-yard free-kick but Brentford secured the win when Vibe crashed home from just inside the area in the 74th minute.

It was Vibe's seventh goal of the season and leaves Brentford three points from the play-off places.

"Lasse had a really good pre-season but then got injured early on in the campaign," Smith said.

"But he's just starting to come back now and looking like the goal threat that he's always been.

"He's a clever player. He takes shots early, when goalkeepers and defenders don't expect it, and he makes great runs as well. At times, he's very selfless.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .