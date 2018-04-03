The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith was delighted with the impact Neal Maupay made when he came off the bench at Bristol City.

The Frenchman scored the only goal of the game in the closing stages as Brentford claimed a 1-0 win at Ashton Gate.

And Smith was pleased with how his striker performed after he was criticised by supporters after the 1-1 draw with Sheffield United.

He said: “I thought he made some great runs when he came on. Ollie did the same in the first half and you felt the finish wasn't going to come.

“He did really well. He did that when earlier in the season and he did it again today.”

Florian Jozefzoon also caught the eye with his performance as he kept Joe Bryan honest at left back and didn't allow him to get forward.

Smith added: “Florian is having a good season. He's got a number of assists and a number of goals and, with his pace, he's always a threat to the opposition full back.

“Joe probably felt if he got forward, we'd have enough of the ball to stick it in behind him.”

Elsewhere Lewis Macleod picked up an injury ahead of Brentford travelling to Bristol, which explained his absence.

He explained: “Lewis would have been in the 18 but he had a slight injury in training. He pulled out just before we left for Bristol.”

