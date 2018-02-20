Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith will only enjoy seeing some familiar faces but only if Brentford claim a victory over Birmingham City.

The Blues signed Harlee Dean, Maxime Colin and Jota from the Bees in the summer transfer window while predecessor Lee Carsley is Steve Cotterill's number two at St Andrews.

The quartet are all making their first return to Griffin Park on Tuesday night and all could get a mixed reception.

But, for Smith, it's purely about business and picking up the victory that Brentford need to maintain a play-off push.

“We've got some acquaintances coming back to Griffin Park from Birmingham,” Smith said. “It'll be lovely to see them if we've got three points at the end.”

Birmingham have climbed out of the bottom three in recent weeks, although they have lost their last two games, and Smith knows they have a number of good players especially as he coached three of them.

“I went to watch them against Aston Villa and they got beat. They have been on a good run of form. They've got a lot of good players there and we'll have to be at our best,” he added.

“They've got good players. They took three of our players and we knew they were good players and we knew it'd turn. They're an organised team.

“We have to concentrate on ourselves. It's a big week and it's a three game week. You have to be there or thereabouts to make any kind of production in April.”

