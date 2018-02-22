Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford have extended the contracts of Dean Smith, Richard O'Kelly and Thomas Frank by a year, keeping them at the club until the end of the 2019/20 season.

The Bees head coach first joined the club in December 2015 and extended his contract by a further year last February.

And Smith, as well as his coaching staff, have all committed their futures to the Bees by another 12 months and all parties are delighted with the move.

He said: “It's really pleasing and it didn't take us too long to sort it all out. We're happy the club wanted to extend and we're happy to stay.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

“We feel we're all progressing and the club is progressing. We're fairly well aligned to what we want.”

The new deal was thrashed out relatively quickly and allows the coaching staff more scope to plan the club's future.

Smith added: “I believe so. It came up in conversation a couple of weeks ago and we were pleased to accept and get it sorted.

“It gives us a bit longer and we can start planning more. Our minds are all fairly aligned, which helps for progression.”

The extension also sends the right message out to the squad and the club have made it clear that they don't like players going into the last year of their deals and it's the same for the coaching staff.

Smith added: “I think it's important. We make a big noise about not letting players' contracts go into the last season and likewise for the coaching staff and the message reverberates at the club that it's a long term plan, not short term fixes.”

Brentford are still in the play-off hunt and go into this weekend's fixture with Leeds four points adrift of the play-offs.

Smith reflected: “I've felt this has been as consistent as we've been this season. Our performance levels have been very good.

“We need to improve on things, whether it be recruitment, tactical and style of play. We're looking to improve as coaches and how we deal with players as well.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .