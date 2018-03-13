The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dean Smith revealed that Henrik Dalsgaard missed Brentford's 3-1 defeat against Cardiff after his wife had a baby girl.

The Dane was a noticeable absentee from the side and replacement Josh Clarke was at fault for Cardiff going 2-1 up on the stroke of half-time.

And Smith felt that Brentford missed Dalsgaard's physical nature against Neil Warnock's promotion chasing side with the Bluebirds' physicality taking it's toll on Smith's team.

“They are very strong aerially in both boxes, but we weren’t competing against Thor, they are humans,” Smith said.

“It was a shame we were missing our most physical player, Henrik Dalsgaard, but his wife had a baby girl today.”

Goals from Sol Bamba, Callum Paterson and Kenneth Zohore cancelled out Neal Maupay's early strike.

