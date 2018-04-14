Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Parachute payments and a strong academy have helped Fulham get into a position where they can challenge for promotion to the Premier League, according to Dean Smith.

The Whites have had the financial strength to resist interest in Tom Cairney and Ryan Sessegnon, while they have also been able to sign Aleksandar Mitrovic on loan from Newcastle.

Brentford, on the other hand, have had to rely on player sales, and subsequent investment, and the generosity of Matthew Benham to succeed in the second tier.

Smith said: “They've had parachute payments that have been able to fund moves to get the likes of Mitrovic in.

“We're very reliant on Matthew (Benham) to make investments into the football club to help us.

“They've got good players who have come through the system. They've got Ryan Sessegnon who has been fantastic this season.

“It's unfortunate for young Rico (Henry) as I saw him on a similar pathway to Ryan Sessegnon.

“Unfortunately he gets that injury at Middlesbrough which curtailed his season for us and halted his progression for the season.”

Henry is on the road to recovery and Smith has previously said that he hopes to see him back in time for the start of next season.

The head coach added: “He's back working with the medical staff. He's on the road to recovery.

“Hopefully we have him back as soon as possible. We're hoping to have him back at the start of next season.

“We've had a right back or a centre back in that position. It shows the difference between the clubs at the moment.”

It appears that Smith has preferred Clarke against pacey wingers and Barbet against more technical players but the head coach denied this.

He said: “I haven't looked at it that way. It's just the way I've seen them in training and in previous games has determined who I have selected for the next game.”

