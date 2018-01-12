Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith is relaxed about his future as Brentford head coach but has yet to discuss a new contract with the club.

The Bees boss agreed a year's extension to his deal in February last year taking him up to the end of the 2018/19 season.

When it comes to players, Brentford have looked to move on those not signing a new deal and, given the uncertainty over Arsene Wenger's future at Arsenal last season, the club's hierarchy would look to avoid that in time.

Smith, though, is relaxed when it comes to his future and is happy in his role at the club which would suggest, provided all parties are content, contract talks would be relatively straightforward.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

He said: “There have been no talks over a contract. I spoke with Phil and Rasmus about our objectives as a club and how we want to push on and that's as far as our talks have gone.

“I'm quite happy and I'm sure the club are quite pleased as well so I think we're all good at the moment.”

He added: “I've not even thought about it and when the time is right then the club and I will bring it up.

“I don't think there is any need at the moment. We're working hard trying to get into the top six and that's what we're focusing on at the moment.”

