Dean Smith felt his Brentford team deserved at least a point after Neal Maupay's last minute equaliser gave the Bees a point at Fulham.

Aleksandar Mitrovic's goal had given the Whites the lead, after the Bees had a goal wrongly ruled out for offside and a penalty not given, but Florian Jozefzoon's cross was turned in by the Frenchman to give Brentford a share of the spoils.

Smith said: “I thought that was the least we deserved. We were very good, especially first half and we were unfortunate to go in even at half time.

“We had a goal wrongly ruled offside and Johansen made a really good save from our free kick with his arms inside the box when he is not allowed to, so we should have had a penalty as well.

“Our first half performance was outstanding and I thought it was even second half, but Mitrovic pulled out an unbelievable strike, it was Premier League quality and that what you pay that sort of money for.

“After that we had to hold out a little bit, but the lads don’t give up and we thoroughly deserved that goal.”

Brentford remain four points off the top six and, with their rivals having to play each other, still have a chance of the play-offs.

Smith added: “We are four points off and teams have to play each other. We’ve got another big west London derby next week against QPR and we’ll be going all out to win that one.

“We have been playing catch up since not winning for the first eight games.

“I’m really proud of the team. The lads don’t give up, and we are disappointed that we don’t have the points tally we feel we deserve, but we are playing catch-up after a slow start to the season.”

Smith made four changes from the side that won 1-0 at Nottingham Forest and he admitted it was a hard call.

He explained: “I had some tough decisions to make but five games in 16 days is a big ask and they have been the right decisions. I made four changes having won four games on the spin, but the lads have celebrated getting the equaliser as a group and that shows the team spirit among the players.

“I thought we shaded it, definitely. They have gone 20 matches unbeaten and we were the better team.”

