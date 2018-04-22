Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brentford manager Dean Smith has said that his side his team are firmly on track on to achieve their ambitions this season.

The Bees came away with a 2-1 victory over west London rivals QPR at Griffin Park, and Smith says that he's delighted with the efforts of his squad.

(Image: Getty Images Europe)

Speaking to the Brentford website, he said: “We always said we wanted to get to April with a chance.

“We have done that and it’s a great credit to the players’ work-rate, work-ethic, belief, and desire to get better. They have been excellent this season.

"We have two games to go. We will take it one game at a time but we have given ourselves an opportunity, that is for sure.

"That is seven games unbeaten now. We are in a rich vein of form but we have to keep that going. I have given the players a couple of days off now and then we will be back in for a double session on Tuesday.”

It was a fantastic atmosphere at Griffin Park as the Bees welcomed their biggest crowd of the season, and Smith said it was testament to how far they've come.

He said: "It was fantastic support and it’s great to give the fans something to shout about.

“We were all disappointed at Loftus Road with the way that the game finished but we showed today that, at the moment, we are better than them.”

