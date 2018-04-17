Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

One complaint about Dean Smith that has been often used has been his lack of passion on the sidelines. Those complaints should cease after his passionate response to the equaliser against Fulham.

The Brentford head coach is calm on the touchline and you seldom see him showing passion but how often do you see managers, or head coaches, bellowing instructions on the touchline.

Smith always wants his players to be calm on the ball and spread the play well and it's better to display that attitude on the touchline than the opposite.

It is understandable that some like the theatre of a manager's touchline antics but they aren't there to provide entertainment from the dugout; it's entertainment and winning football on the pitch that counts.

Playing winning football in an entertaining manner is what Smith brings. He is desperate to succeed but is honest about who he is.

That much has been clear when Brentford have faced Aston Villa. The Bees boss has made no secret of his love for the Villans but that's not stopped him from picking up eight points out of a possible 12 over the last two seasons.

In the modern era, it is better to be respected than feared. 'Shouty' managers often have an instant impact but their methods can often fade over time, especially in the lower leagues.

The only one who could succeed in that manner was Sir Alex Ferguson and that was because he'd earned the respect with the amount of trophies he had won over the years.

Even someone like Jose Mourinho who can be theatrical on the touchline finds his influence wanes. He normally struggles in his third season at a club as seen by recent stints at Real Madrid and Chelsea. It will be interesting to see how he does at Manchester United next year for that reason.

(Image: Get Reading)

A calmer manager is likely to retain the support of the dressing room when things aren't going their way. That much was clear at the start of the season when the Bees were struggling for results.

Did Smith do anything differently? Not outwardly because the performances were better than the results suggested.

This is where Smith's mindset differs from the general fan. Football is a results business and supporters would rather see a smash and grab 1-0 win than a defeat in a game they dominated. Of course, Smith would prefer the same but he'd take more concern from that sort of victory than the defeat.

Other managers are happy to make grand statements in the media and be as enthusiastic as Scrappy Doo on the touchline but, when things go wrong, they lose the respect of the supporters.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.