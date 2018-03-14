Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Darnell Furlong has hailed QPR's victory over Aston Villa as 'the perfect performance'.

The Hoops came away with a 3-1 victory over the promotion-contenders after goals from Ryan Manning, Jake Bidwell and Luke Freeman, and the full-back says it was great to see everything come together.

Speaking to Get West London he said: "It was a great performance, I think we did exactly what we had to do.

"We took our chances, defended well and did what we had to do; it was a perfect performance all-round.

“We were so clinical, and we needed to be up here because Villa are a tough team to get chances against so taking them all is important, and we’re delighted."

Ian Holloway must take huge credit for the victory after altering QPR's tactics in order to contain the previously rampant home side, and Furlong said it was pleasing to get the decisions right.

He said: “It’s definitely important. We came here with a game-plan but not every game is the same and that’s why we changed it up, but we got it right.

They (Ryan Manning and Pawel Wszolek) helped me and Bids (Jake Bidwell) down the sides, and we managed to shut them out."

Despite being in and out of the side so far this term, Furlong has started each of the last three games for QPR, and the full-back says he's hoping to kick-on.

He said: "I’m delighted; it’s nice to be back playing and to be playing well is really pleasing.

"The results we’ve had recently have been really pleasing so we just need to keep that up over the coming weeks."

