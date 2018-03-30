Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has set his Brentford side a challenge to win their final eight games of the season and clinch a place in the Championship play-offs.

Bees fans of a certain age will remember the 1991/92 season where, with six games remaining, the west Londoners were falling away in the promotion chase and Phil Holder challenged his side to win their remaining fixtures and win promotion.

The rest is history. Brentford won all six matches, beating Peterborough on the final day, to clinch promotion to the second tier.

Fast-forward to this year, and Smith sees no reason why his side can't win the final eight matches and finish in the play-offs.

He said: “Dare to dream. It's always a big thing. Why not? Somebody can do it. Every season in football, you see one team that does something extraordinary and why can't it be ourselves.

“That's the message I'll be giving to the squad. You might come up short. You might lose your first two games and you're not there anymore.

“Certainly, give it a go and give it a chance.”

First up for Brentford is a home game with high flying Sheffield United and the head coach will be coming up against a former team-mate in Chris Wilder.

Smith added: “I played with Chris years ago. He come on loan from Sheffield United to Walsall when I was a young player.

“We played together many moons ago not that we can recall the games too much to be honest.

“The game at the start of the season was the first we've come head to head against each other.

“He's done a fantastic job. They've got a tried and trusted system that works for them and they've been consistent.”

Brentford were boosted after Chris Mepham, Alan Judge, Henrik Dalsgaard, Romaine Sawyers and Kamo Mokotjo returned from international duty without ill effects.

The Bees will be without Rico Henry (knee), Andreas Bjelland (calf) and Romaine Sawyers (suspended) for the game with Sheffield United. Smith is hopeful the Danish defender will be fit for Easter Monday's trip to Bristol City, while the St Kitts and Nevis international will have served his one-match ban.

