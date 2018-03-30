Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Daniel Farke is confident that Fulham will get promoted to the Premier League this season having witnessed his side lose 2-0 to the Whites on Saturday, but felt Norwich City were the better side.

Stefan Johansen and Tom Cairney both hit the back of the net as Fulham made it 17 games unbeaten at Carrow Road, although they still remain seven points behind Cardiff City.

That said, Farke felt that Norwich were the better side in the tie but Fulham were more clinical, although he feels his side showed they can mix it with the best in the league.

He said: “We were able to prove once again we can play on this top level but compliments to Fulham. They were more clinical.

“In general, the first 15 minutes we were struggling a bit because we changed our pressing behaviour for this game and we had to adapt to that.

“Fulham were there with more possession without creating any real chances.

“Then after that we were not just on the same level for me, we were the better side. Look at all the statistics, we won more duels. We had more shots on target, more chances.

"All in all, a game with two really good sides. But we have mentioned before, football is not fair and we were not able to score the first goal.

(Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images)

“Fulham were better in this topic. They had three situations the whole game.

“Angus (Gunn) came out of his goal too early and Christoph (Zimmermann) was able to block the shot. The other two they score.

“Then it is difficult because Fulham is the best side in the league right now. They will be promoted. I am pretty sure. I was happy with our performance.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.