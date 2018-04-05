Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Bentley believes that Brentford have developed as a side over the past 12 months, particularly in game management.

The Bees dropped 21 points from winning positions in the first half of the season and have only dropped three since December.

And Bentley believes that they have been able to manage games better over the season and deal with setbacks.

He said: “There were a couple of naïve performances at the start of the season where we didn't see games out or manage the game as best we could.

“We've managed games a lot better. We went behind and didn't handle it very well. We've been behind a couple of times and responded well and gone on to dominate games.

“That's a definite aspect of where we're better. The way we play at times is incredible. It's a joy to watch from me behind and to be involved in. The lads trust me with the ball. It's a great team to be in.”

The squad are also tight knit and have shown their abilities in keeping together, even when others outside the club are questioning their logic.

He added: “I think the togetherness and how we are as a squad and the changing room is the best I've been in.

“We have a real good bunch of lads and that's testament to the recruitment of the club. Nobody is resting on their laurels.

“Everyone knows they have to go out and perform in training. That's healthy competition and it's healthy and making sure we're all on each other's game.”

