Dan Bentley paid tribute to Brentford are he scooped Goalkeeper of the Year at the London Football Awards.

The Bees stopper claimed the gong ahead of Watford's Heurelho Gomes, Hugo Lloris of Tottenham, West Ham ace Adrian and Chelsea stopper Thibaut Courtois.

And he paid homage to the west Londoners for giving him the chance to shine in the Championship.

He said: “I just want to say thank you to everyone linked to to Brentford firstly as without them I wouldn't be here today.

“They've given me an opportunity to ply my trade at a fantastic level in a great division so a big thank you to everybody at the club.

“This is a fantastic event for the Willow foundation so credit goes to the organisers; Bob (Wilson) and his wife. Hopefully we can raise as much money for charity and everyone has a great night.”

It was already a good evening for Bentley himself after he got to meet Wilson, who he described as one of his heroes.

The Bees ace said: “He's an absolute legend. I know he's a major part of the Willow foundation.

“I knew he'd be here tonight but he's someone I've always looked up to and he's an absolute legend in the game of football.”

The London Football Awards were held on March 1 in aid of national charity, Willow. More information can be found at londonfootballawards.org.

