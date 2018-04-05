Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dan Bentley doesn't mind whether he has a game like Easter Monday's win over Bristol City ever week; he just loves being out on the football pitch.

The Brentford goalkeeper barely touched the ball at Ashton Gate, with the Robins not having a single shot on target. He was limited to dealing with two crosses over the course of 90 minutes.

Other people may well have been bored playing in a game like that but Bentley is not one of them.

He said: “I love playing football and game day is my favourite part of the week. If I stand there for 90 minutes and don't touch the ball I'm going to enjoy myself.

“If I'm called upon, I'm there and ready to help the boys out. It's great to be able to contribute as much as I can.”

Keen Bentley observers will know the goalkeeper is deeply interested in the mental side of the game and he just looks to stay in the zone.

He added: “I think it's a matter of staying in the zone and my intensity levels are correct. Against Birmingham, I had a last minute save to make.

“I'm always ready and on the prowl, especially when a clean sheet is on the line. We go out to get a clean sheet every game. From a concentration point of view, it's making sure everything is correct.”

He explained further: “From my point of view, I'm always organising. You'll never see me standing still. We've had GPS recently. I'm doing 6k a game.

“While it's not sprinting, I'm still moving and on the prowl that, if opportunity knocks, I keep the door closed.

“If I have a game where I have nothing to do, great. I can come away from the game and feel I didn't have too much to do.

“It's a good feeling getting the clean sheet. I have to make sure my intensity levels are perfect during the game.”

Bentley is preparing for a busier game against Ipswich on Saturday as that is the way he enables himself to be in the best physical and mental shape come kick off.

He said: “I expect to be busy every single game. That's no disrespect to anyone in the team or due to the way we play.

“It's because if I prepare myself to be as busy as I can and make 20 saves a game then I'm ready to do so.

“If I make one save a game I'm ready to do so. I'm ready for any scenario. I'll be doing everything I can to prepare in the way I normally do. Simon Royce keeps us in check and keeps us sharp.”

If Bentley is to have a quiet game like Monday, he is, at least, grateful that the weather has shown signs of improvement and it certainly won't be as cold or as wet as the last two games at Griffin Park.

He reflected: “Last year against Blackburn. The pitch was ice and I had three dives in about five minutes and I was freezing to my core after that.

“The last four games, including Sheffield Untied. It was ridiculously cold. I'm always hot and sleep with windows open.

“For me to be cold takes quite a lot. I was bitterly cold in those games. I'm welcoming a bit of warmer weather.”

