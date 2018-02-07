Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Curtis Fleming has spoken out after leaving QPR saying 'he wouldn't have left the club for anyone else'.

The former Middlesbrough defender has linked up with Tony Pulis at Middlesbrough, and says he left with Ian Holloway's blessing.

Speaking to Middlesbrough's official website, he said: “I don’t think I would have left for any other club.

“It doesn’t matter what position QPR were in, I really enjoyed working with Ian Holloway. He’s a great guy, good people around the club like Boro and a lot of people have been there for a lot of years and have a real affinity with the club and it was a great place and a great working environment.

“But to get the chance to come back to this club, I had the chance a few years ago to do it and I didn’t do it out of loyalty because I promised to someone I would stay and I passed up on that chance.

Ex QPR man Steven Caulker has 'offers' from Luton Town, as well as clubs in China and Turkey as former Spurs star looks to reignite career

“Ian Holloway sent me with his blessings, he’s good friends with Tony (Pulis) and I spoke to the chairman, too, who I know quite well and it just fit fantastically well for me. But the chance to come back to this club – you’ve got to grab it with two hands.”

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .