Curtis Davies is hoping Fulham come to Pride Park and underestimate his Derby County side on Saturday after their recent poor run of form.

The Rams have won just one game in their last nine league matches - form that has seen them drop out of the top two and allowed the Cottagers to haul them to within one point.

Contrast that to Fulham, who have lost just twice in 18 games since these two sides played out a 1-1 draw at the Cottage in November and are currently unbeaten in 12 games.

Aston Villa and Wolves were both beaten by the Cottagers, and Curtis believes it will be one of the biggest tests his side face this season but hopes Fulham underestimate them after their recent run of form.

He told the Derby Telegraph : "This will be the biggest test we've had in a long while, based on our poor form and Fulham being the form team in the division.

"They're very much in form, they're always a difficult team to play, because they are a very good footballing team and very fluid in the way they play.

"But I'm hoping they come to our place and underestimate us, and think that we're in a bad rut so they can just take it easy. Then maybe we can surprise them.

"But this league is the weirdest league in the world, so nobody would put it past us to beat Fulham. We'll just have to wait and see."

