Crystal Palace sporting director Dougie Freedman attended Queens Park Rangers' clash with Norwich City on Easter Monday, Get West London can exclusively reveal.

The Scot, who managed Palace, Bolton and Nottingham Forest in recent years, returned to Selhurst Park last year to take a position behind the scenes.

Freedman was seen in the directors' box alongside a number of scouts and agents at Loftus Road - just who was he watching? Could Palace have someone or some players from QPR on their radar for a summer swoop?

Palace have been previously linked with midfielder Ryan Manning, and he did put in an impressive performance against the Canaries, as well as netting the fourth goal of the afternoon in a 4-1 win for the Hoops.

Or could Freedman have been keeping an eye on young Rangers ace Ebere Eze, who has come into the first team in recent months and impressed immensely?

There is no doubt someone with his talent could be nurtured further by a Premier League club - and QPR will be fully aware of potential admirers if he keeps up his excellent rise into the first team from their academy.

Others players Freedman may be keeping tabs on is goalkeeper Alex Smithies, plus midfielders Massimo Luongo, Luke Freeman and Paul Smyth - but Eze is the standout talent.