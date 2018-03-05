Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson is eying a repeat of the form that ensured Fulham completed the 'Great Escape' in 2008.

Hodgson was appointed in December 2007 and had a tough task on his hand - keeping the Whites in the Premier League.

From being almost mathematically relegated at 2-0 down against Manchester City before coming back to win the game 3-2 to that 1-0 away victory away at Portsmouth that saw them safe - Hodgson and Fulham put on a run of five wins in their final 10 games to escape from the jaws of relegation.

This time around is a bit different for Palace - there's ten games left in the top flight and the Eagles are now in 18th place - one point off safety but only three off 13th, such is the division this year.

And Hodgson knows it will take the same kind of form that saw him keep Fulham to ensure Palace stay in the the top flight.

"We will, there is no doubt about that," he said.

"Any teams who are going to avoid relegation will have strong ends to the season. They will need to have. You have got to string results together.

"I remember both of those periods [at Fulham and West Brom] very strongly. The one at Fulham was more dramatic because it went to the last day. The West Brom one was done a bit more dramatically so we did not feel the sword was hanging over us quite as long as at Fulham.

"On both occasions I remember the enormous joy and satisfaction that the players and the whole club took having overcoming a very difficult obstacle in front of them and coming out the other side smelling of roses."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .