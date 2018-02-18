The video will start in 8 Cancel

Shaun Derry sent tongues wagging as he was spotted at QPR's Championship victory over Bolton Wanderers on Saturday.

The former midfielder is a fans' favourite at Loftus Road after making 99 appearances for the Hoops between 2010 and 2013.

The 40-year-old is without a club after leaving his managerial role at Cambridge United earlier this month, leading to speculation that he could be in line to return to the club in some capacity.

Although his recent experience as as a manager, the immediate need at Loftus Road is for a defensive coach after Curtis Fleming left Ian Holloway's backroom team to join Middlesbrough in January.

Derry will almost certainly be looking for a long-term role in management, but having stepped straight into the hot seat after retiring as a player, it could be the ideal opportunity for Derry to experience life in the Championship as part of Ollie's set-up.

