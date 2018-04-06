Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fulham have released their accounts for the last financial year - and it shows the price of chasing promotion back to the Premier League doesn't come cheap.

Operating costs pre-player sales were doubled to £38million for the year, although player sales, like that of Scott Malone, ensured the loss was cut to £21million.

That said, the accounts over time show that despite playing in the Premeir League for a number of seasons, loss over time is at a huge £295million.

However, attendances at Craven Cottage were up as a whole last season, with 441,573 fans attending the games as opposed to 404,023 the season before as a result of the side's promotion push to the Premier League - with the average attendance at the Cottage of 19,199.

Fulham received £20m in parachute payments last season - down from the £24m they received the year before that, while gaining £6.6m in gate receipts for the season.

The club gained planning permission for the redevelopment of the Riverside Stand last month, going ahead with new plans for the stand and abandoning old ones that had already got planning permission - something that cost the club over £7million.

In terms of player acquisitions, Fulham spent £24.9million on players in 2017 - more than they did when they were in the Premier League, while total sales of players came to £22.5million.

The net cost of those transfers cost the club £2.4million - just under £2million more than the season before, while the net spend of the 2017/18 transfer window, including registrations, sat at £3.3million.

Fulham's owners have also written off £70million worth of debt in since the end of the year by converting them into loans, while the highest paid director at the club has seen their pay go up to £726,000, an increase of 25%.

The report submitted to Companies House also states that Fulham are drawing up plans to develop the BBC sports ground adjacent to Motspur Park into a second training facility that will benefit both the club and the Academy.

