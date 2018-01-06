Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The future of QPR striker Conor Washington has been thrown into doubt after he was left out of the squad to face MK Dons.

The former Peterborough man appears to have fallen down the pecking order at Loftus Road, with Bright Osayi-Samuel, Aramide Oteh and now Ebere Eze appearing to be above him in Ian Holloway's preferred list of attackers.

(Image: GetWestLondon)

The 25-year-old has struggled to make an impact this term having scored just four goals in 22 matches for the Hoops.

Washington's exclusion makes it four games in a row that the striker hasn't featured for the club, and with no talk of an injury, it appears that the Northern Ireland international has simply fallen out of favour.

He has been linked with a move away from the club this month, and if the recent teamsheets are anything to go by, it appears Washington may be an expendable member of the squad.

