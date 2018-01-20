The video will start in 8 Cancel

QPR have named an unchanged team to face Middlesbrough at Loftus Road.

Aramide Oteh and Conor Washington were excellent up top in their 3-1 victory over Burton Albion at the Pirelli Stadium last week, and Ian Holloway has opted to keep the faith with the attacking duo.

Elsewhere, Ian Holloway has named Ebere Eze, Bright Osayi-Samuel and Ryan Manning on the bench, while Alex Baptiste is also named as a substitute against his former club.

QPR: Smithies, Furlong, Onuoha, Lynch, Robinson, Bidwell, Luongo, Scowen, Freeman, Washington, Oteh.

Subs: Ingram, Manning, Smith, Baptiste, Wszolek, Eze, Osayi-Samuel.

