The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Conor Washington has been handed a surprise start as QPR make four changes to face Reading.

The striker came on as a substitute for the closing stages in the draw against Fulham two weeks ago, and Ian Holloway has decided to stick with the relentless front-man to face the Royals.

(Image: Paul Burgman)

Paul Smyth also returns to the starting line-up, alongside Josh Scowen and Jordan Cousins who slot into midfield.

Massimo Luongo, who has been away on international duty, drops to the bench alongside Jack Robinson, Matt Smith and Ebere Eze.

QPR starting XI: Smithies, Furlong, Onuoha, Lynch, Bidwell, Cousins, Freeman, Scowen, Smyth, Washington, Wszolek.

Substitutes: Ingram, Robinson, Manning, Luongo, Eze, Smith, Sylla.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.