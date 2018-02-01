The video will start in 8 Cancel

It's the morning after the night before, as football clubs assess what has been, for most, a frantic January transfer window.

While QPR haven't added anyone to the squad, there's certainly been a fair amount of business done at Loftus Road as the club successfully trimmed their bloated squad down to size.

But what deals were done? Here's a comprehensive list of the business done by the Hoops this month.

QPR departures

Steven Caulker - Left club by mutual consent

Yeni Ngbakoto - Sold to En Avant de Guingamp for an undisclosed fee

Joe Lumley - Joined Blackpool on loan deal until end of the season

Sean Goss - Joined Rangers on loan deal until end of the season

Reece Grego-Cox - Left club by mutual consent and subsequently signed for Woking

Michael Petrasso - Left club by mutual consent and subsequently signed for Montreal Impact

Brandon Comley - Sold to Colchester United for an undisclosed fee

Danny Rowe - Left club by mutual consent

Dan Darbyshire - Left club by mutual consent

Ariel Borysiuk - Left club by mutual consent and subsequently signed for Lechia Gdansk

Axel Prohouly - Left club by mutual consent

Olamide Shodipo - Joined Colchester United on loan deal until end of the season

