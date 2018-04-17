The video will start in 8 Cancel

Olamide Shodipo says he's targeting a place in QPR's first team after a frustrating campaign.

The winger, who has just over a year remaining on his contract at Loftus Road, joined Colchester United on loan in January, but had been limited to substitute appearances until this weekend when he was handed his first start against Notts County.

But with an opportunity to impress on the horizon, Shodipo says he's hoping to make it count.

Speaking to Colchester's Daily Gazette , the 20-year-old said: “I want to start all of the remaining games for Colchester.

“I want to prove to the manager and to the club what I can do and keep my place in the team.

“At QPR, I’m planning to hit pre-season hard and get myself in the team there.

“A strong end to the season would be good here, to get my fitness and games up and just do well.

“I still want to try and help Colchester get promotion and while there’s still a chance, we’ll never stop believing.

“We’ve just got to go for it against Lincoln on Saturday and get the three points.”

