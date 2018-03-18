Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

From 2-0 up, Fulham were forced to settle for a point in the west London derby with Queens Park Rangers on Saturday afternoon.

The lunchtime kick-off in front of the Sky TV cameras did not disappoint, with the Whites racing into a two-goal lead, before the Hoops fought back to earn a deserved share of the spoils.

Here, Fulham writer Ryan O'Donovan looks through the main talking points to arise from Craven Cottage.

Sixteen unbeaten

That draw, despite it not being the way they would have wanted to do it, means Fulham break their club record of 15 games unbeaten. That in itself is a huge achievement for the club - in November the season looked finished but they've dragged themselves by the scruff of the neck and got themselves into a good position. Not many teams can say they can go so many games unbeaten in a season - especially setting records along the way.

Automatics too far?

It seems that point means that the automatic spots are probably just too far for Fulham now. They needed to keep the pressure up on Cardiff, and while it is one point gained, they need to be picking three points up to really pile pressure on the Welsh side. It's looking more and more like the play-offs once again, and that brings another can of worms for the side to deal with, having never won a play-off game.

Poor second half

That was one of the worst second halves for a long time from Fulham. They looked liked they sleep-walked through the half and really struggled under pressure from QPR. They couldn't string passes together and struggled to get out of their half - it was a great second 45 from the visitors. We haven't seen something like that from the home side for a long time - hopefully they've got it out of their system now and can continue their fine run of form that has put them in this position.

Odoi-blunder

It wasn't a great game from Odoi - his blunder led to the equaliser in a game where he could have cemented his place at centre-back. He's been good in recent weeks, but he lost concentration and will have to hold his hands up for the second goal. The international break is upon us now so it gives Fulham a chance to refresh and reset and get back to the performances we know they can do

