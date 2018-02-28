Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

QPR favourite Clint Hill has expressed his concerns about 'falling standards' at Loftus Road.

Distractions off-the-field are leading to erratic performances on it as the Hoops rattle around the middle of the Championship table.

Hill featured on this week's episode of the QPR Podcast and spoke about his concerns for his former club.

Asked about QPR's recent inconsistency, Hill said: "Confidence breeds consistency but for me it's about setting standards.

"I've got high feelings for the club and to see it where it is hurts me as well.

"I just think that as soon as you start lowering expectations as a club and as a team, the standards drop and your standards have got to be very, very high; especially if you're not a team that are not going to be challenging for anything, your standards have got to be high.

"My concern is that when expectations drop from above or wherever else, are standards dropping as well? Because if they drop then you're in trouble.

"I don't know what goes on behind-the-scenes, and I don't watch enough of the games so I'm only commenting from the outside but being in the game long enough and knowing that if your expectations drop slightly, then your standards will drop, and that's a recipe for chaos."

