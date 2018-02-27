Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Clint Hill has lifted the lid on his QPR trial at the start of this season, saying it was Tony Fernandes who initiated contact with him.

The Loftus Road favourite spent a week with the Hoops back in September before joining Carlisle United on a one-year deal, and speaking over the phone on the QPR Podcast , Hill disclosed the reasons why he didn't make the move back to west London.

Speaking on the QPR Podcast , Hill said: “Tony (Fernandes) the chairman rung me, I think after the Grenfell game and said to come in, do some training and see how you get on so I rung Ian (Holloway) up and said is there any chance I could come in and train, with absolutely no obligation from your side to, and he said ‘sure, come in’.

"We've kept in touch over the years but we made it clear that it has to be Ian's choice, it has to be because you can't have someone above you bringing in players because that's just a recipe for all kinds of chaos.

"We made sure that Ian had final say and went from there."

Asked about the trial, he said: "It went well; I proved my fitness and everything but I got the impression that I was only there to be in the dressing room, to be honest with you, which is not a bad thing but at the present time, at my age and at this stage in my career I want to play.

"I wanted to play football because there’s not many games left and the way it was presented to me was that I wouldn’t get that chance.

Asked if the club offered a contract, Hill said: "Yeah, they did.

"Obviously I haven’t got my house down in London now so when you add all of that up, and not playing and just being there as a role model or something like that, it just didn’t weigh up right, so we decided to shake hands and wish each other all the best for the season ahead.

"I then went up the road and signed for Keith (Curle) at Carlisle because he believed in me as a player and wanted me to play.

"Thankfully, I’ve played 30-odd games now which has been brilliant."

