The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The FA have launched an investigation into a clash between QPR defender Jack Robinson and Wolves man Diogo Jota in the 2-1 loss on Saturday, according to the Express and Star .

The incident looked to have been missed by the officials during the game, but fan footage that has come to light on social media appears to show an off-the-ball clash between Robinson and Jota.

The Express and Star report that the FA have been made aware of the incident and are currently investigating it.

Goals by Alfred N'Diaye and Helder Costa were enough to see off a spirited Rangers, who got themselves back into the tie through a Conor Washington goal in the 51st minute.

Ebere Eze had a strike cleared off the line as QPR came desperately close to snatching a point off the league leaders, who are now 12 clear of Aston Villa.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .