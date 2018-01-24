The video will start in 8 Cancel

Chris Ramsey has taken on the role of Head of Coaching and Coaching Education at QPR.

The appointment comes after the departure of Simon Ireland who left the club to join a Championship rival as part of the coaching set-up.

It's expected that the club he will join is Nottingham Forest as part of Aitor Karanka's new team at the City Ground.

Ramsey will fulfill his new role alongside his existing duties as Technical Director at Loftus Road.

As part of the reshuffle, Alex Carroll has taken on the additional responsibilities of the Academy Director position, reporting into Ramsey.

