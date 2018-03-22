Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Chris Mepham's rise from Brentford B player to becoming a first team regular and a member of the Wales senior squad for the first time have inspired his team-mates Zain Westbrooke and Bradley Clayton.

The 20-year-old established himself as a first team regular after stepping in for the concussed John Egan over the Christmas period and his performances earned rave reviews, earning a call up to the Welsh squad.

Mepham made a name for himself against Manchester United U23 in November 2016 with two goals, while Westbrooke and Clayton both impressed against the Red Devils on Wednesday as they look to follow the defender into the first team.

Clayton said: “He came to Hungary in pre-season so he was in our shoes then so to see him develop and go on and get first team appearances and call ups.

“We're really happy for him and, with a bit, we can get there as well.”

Egan's injury and Harlee Dean's departure last summer helped Mepham get his break but B team skipper Westbrooke believes that the setup makes things easier when the chance arises.

He said: “I feel you need those breaks but what's good about the B team is you're preparing for that break.

“If we can prepare as much as we can to be better than the first team players so when that break comes, you go in the first team and stay there and that's what all of us want.”

Brentford B face Chelsea U23 at Jersey Road on Tuesday.

