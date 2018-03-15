Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dean Smith has hailed Chris Mepham as a guiding light for the club's B team players as well as other members of the first team squad.

The 20-year-old Brentford defender was called into the Wales squad for the first time for their China Cup games.

And a delighted Smith paid tribute to his young centre back, especially lauding the attitude he shows to his work, believing he fully deserves the call up.

He said: “I think it does with him. He's a guiding light for a lot of our young B team players and some of the first team players because of his attitude.

“Every day, to his training and his profession, he's right up there and that's why he's getting the accolades he's getting.”

Mepham's attitude extends towards his desire to improve his game and he is constantly asking questions as to how he can get better as a player.

Smith added: “He's a very good learner and he's hungry to learn. He wants to get better all the time.

“He comes and challenges the coaches on how he can improve. He looks back at his game. He wants to review all the time. For me, it's one of the players that shows others how it can be done.”

Smith believes that Mepham has already proven himself a Championship calibre centre back andhe can only get even better.

The head coach added: “He's a young player we think a lot of. He's got a lot of potential. He's shown in the 10, 11 appearances in the Championship that he belongs there if not higher.

“To get called up into the first national squad is a big fillip for himself and the club.”

