John Egan has played a major role in helping Brentford new boy Chiedozie Ogbene settle into English football.

The Ireland international has taken the new recruit under his wing and looked to help the 20-year-old settle into London life.

Concussion cost Egan his place in the starting XI and Chris Mepham's form has made it difficult for the skipper return to the side but he has shown the quality of his character to help guide Ogbene.

The Bees new boy: “I thought it'd be much harder (moving to London) than it was. The people around have been so supportive.

“John Egan, coming from Ireland, has helped me a lot. He's introduced me to a lot of people and showed me the way. He's made my life easier.

He added: “He's shown great leadership, on and off the pitch. He wants to help the players around him.

“You see him on the pitch encouraging people. He's made a massive deal for me, adapting here.”

Player liaison officer Peter Gilham has also helped him settle in and Ogbene already feels he has people in his corner.

He added: “The club liaison officer has helped me a lot. You come in and you don't need to fight alone. You're with a group that wants to help you. I come to training and do what I love doing.”

Ogbene already feels his game is developing and he attributes that to learning from his new team-mates.

He explained: “It's been great. I do a few sessions after training with Flo and he teaches me how he became as good as he is.

“Ollie is great to play with. Everyone communicates. We talk to each other. Ollie explained a better way to move. We need to listen to each other.

He added: “When they talk to you it's easy to listen. When the players explain it on the pitch it's easier they're with you.

The Bees new boy has only officially been at the club for the last 10 days but he feels comfortable in his new Jersey Road surroundings.

He said: “I'm a family guy. I like to be around my family. I would always try and get home to see my family. I've made new friends here.

“People have accepted me as family here. Being an hour away on a plane, my family can come and support me.

Ogbene added: “It's great. The players were very welcoming. They took me in. The club had been watching me for months before I came here.

“The players knew my name. Everyone is so energetic. In training, everyone wants to win.”

